Angelina Jolie would have lashed out strongly against the judge who awarded Brad Pitt joint custody of his 6 children



Angelina Jolie reportedly lashed out at the judge who awarded Brad Pitt joint custody.

Photo: TORU YAMANAKA. / AFP / Getty Images

The actress Angelina Jolie lunged very hard and in very harsh terms against the judge who tried to mediate, even these days, between the disparate approaches with which the interpreter and her ex-husband, also the actor Brad Pitt, they pretended to deal with the custody of his six offspring in common. The artist insisted on defending that the most favorable solution for the interests of her children is for her to face their daily guardianship, upbringing and education alone.

The lawyers of the Hollywood star filed a petition with the court to demand that the magistrate allow minors to testify in the oral hearings on such a delicate matter, underlining that the well-being of the children required at least that they be heard in court so that their preferences in this regard could be known.

“Judge Ouderkirk has denied to Mrs. Jolie a fair trial, inappropriately excluding evidence related to the health of the children, as well as their safety and general well-being. This evidence is essential in the defense of your case ”, reads an extract from the document so strongly critical provided by the actress’s lawyers, in which dishonorable qualifications were not spared for the father of the children, who was accused of having a striking “record in matters of domestic violence.”

“Nor has a key section of the California judicial code been properly considered, which holds that it is harmful to the interests of minors to grant custody to a person with a history of domestic violence,” his legal team noted elsewhere. of the argumentation. On the other hand, Brad Pitt’s lawyers issued their own report to positively assess the judge’s work and insist on the need for Angelina to stop having primary custody of the children.

And this is how it finally happened. Brad Pitt triumphed over Angelina Jolie in court. It took five years to render a verdict until it was finally ruled that the Custody of the biological and adopted children of the couple will be shared.