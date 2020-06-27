One of the most famous faces in Hollywood and who has more than half of the planet’s population in love is passing by one of his worst moments, or at least that is how the international media reports. This is our dearest Angelina Jolie, a woman who has proven to be stronger than many thought and who has been seen in a crossroads of arrows that you have not known how to dodge.

If a few days ago we were writing about statements that he had given to an international media in which he explained how his last days of marriage with Brad Pitt had been, now we talk about the concern that all his followers have for the extreme thinness that has worn in his last appearances.

The actress, who have had cancer, a double mastectomy and a divorce It has been one of the most famous in the world, it seems that it is not going through its best moment. In addition, according to the NW seminar, the actress would be refusing to eat due to stress and anxiety who is suffering right now.

A news that has left us completely frozen when we did not know that Angelina Jolie was in such a bad moment. This same means of communication ensures that up to his six children are very worried for the eating behavior her mother is carrying.