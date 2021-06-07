Angelina Jolie wears yellow to celebrate 46 years

Angelina Jolie turned 46 and celebrated in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles accompanied by her 6 children.

The “Maleficent” star left her characteristic black clothes in the wardrobe and chose a beautiful yellow dress to go out to dinner with her 6 children at the exclusive Asian restaurant in Hollywood.

Angie combined the dress with flowing lines with a black Valentino bag that is worth more than $ 4,300 dollars and nude colored closed shoes.

Unfortunately, her birthday celebration was overshadowed by the judge’s ruling that she and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, will have joint custody of their children, except for Maddox who is of legal age.

The news was not to the liking of the beautiful actress who plans to appeal the court’s decision and who is even upset since the judge did not allow her children to testify.

Apparently Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins, 12, Vivienne and Knox are very close to their mother and showed their full support during her birthday celebration. It should be noted that it is very normal to see Angelina spending time with her children in public while Brad seems to prefer to save those moments for privacy.

