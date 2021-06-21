Angelina Jolie visits Malian refugees in Burkina Faso

American actress Angelina Jolie, special envoy of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), visited a Burkina Faso refugee camp on Sunday that houses thousands of Malians who have fled jihadist violence, witnessed a journalist from the ..

Angelina Jolie arrived at the Goudebou refugee camp aboard a helicopter accompanied by Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Alpha Barry to commemorate World Refugee Day, which is celebrated on June 20.

“I celebrate this day every year for 40 years with refugees in different countries, and I have never been so concerned about the state of displacement in the world as today,” said the actress after visiting this camp located a hundred kilometers away. from the border with Mali.

“The truth is that we are not doing half of what we could and should do to find solutions that allow refugees to return home or to support host countries,” he added. And he called for support for states hosting refugees like Burkina Faso.

This camp, located near Dori, was the target of multiple attacks.

In March 2020, a new attack on the camp’s security post, which then housed up to 99,000 refugees, caused those who had stayed from previous times to flee, effectively closing Goudebou.

Since December, the Burkina Faso authorities and UNHCR have brought the refugees back to this camp, after having reinforced the security system with the military and patrols. The construction of a barracks is planned.

Between December and June, nearly 11,000 people from cities in northern Burkina Faso returned to Goudebou, according to UNHCR.

“The refugees are mortified because the security context deteriorates day by day despite the efforts of the Burkina Faso authorities, their partners and the defense and security forces in the Sahel region,” said the refugee representative. de Goudebou, Wanadine ag Mohamed.

He recalled the tragedy in Solhan (northeast Burkina Faso), during which 132 people -according to the authorities- and 160 -according to local sources- were killed in an attack by suspected jihadists on June 4 at night.

Since 2012, some 22,000 refugees of various nationalities have taken refuge in Burkina Faso, including many Malians fleeing violence from jihadist groups in the north and center of their country.

But Burkina has been the target of jihadist attacks since 2015, which have killed more than 1,400 people and forced a million people to flee their homes.

jcp