Angelina Jolie turned 46 and celebrated by being pampered by her children

Angelina Jolie turned 46 and decided to celebrate and be pampered by his children, who prepared a surprise dinner to celebrate. The actress, who has just experienced a legal setback after Justice determined that she must share the custody of the children with her ex Brad Pitt, takes refuge in his affections. “They had a great day of celebration,” a source told People in relation to the family evening.

The place chosen for the entertainment was a restaurant in Los Angeles called CAT on Friday night. They had enjoyed an afternoon at home, but the children had a plan in mind: go out to eat. According to the source told the aforementioned media, this was a surprise for the actress, who allowed herself to be entertained by her children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox , 12 years old.

Long ago, Jolie had recounted how the celebration of Mother’s Day had become more exciting, year after year. “My kids have always been amazing on Mother’s Day. The funny thing for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything and they plot and they work together to surprise me”He had told Extra.

“Knowing that they are doing something together and thinking together and that they want to do it and that they think it is important to do it that way, makes me cry. They always make jokes about how quickly they make me cry, they laugh at how many times I cry in a day or how fast I cry, “he added.

Days ago the news broke that Jolie was upset with the judge who was carrying out his divorce for not taking statements from the children in reference to possession. Along with Brad Pitt, the actress has been in a legal battle for the custody of the 5 children for 5 years (Maddox is out of the dispute because he is of legal age). The truth is that the latest court decision ruled in favor of Pitt, and Jolie’s representatives hinted that she will appeal.

