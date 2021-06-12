Angelina Jolie to appeal joint custody decision. Here we go again … La Jolie is reportedly fighting the judge’s decision to award joint custody of her children to Brad Pitt amid their disastrous court battle.

According to court records, the 46-year-old “Maleficent” actress and the 57-year-old “Once Upon A Time” actor have an audience on July 9, Us reports. Angelina’s appeal will be heard by a panel of three, with attorneys from both parties presenting their arguments.

The former couple married in 2014, and two years later, in 2016, they separated due to “irreconcilable differences.” They have six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Although the terms of their divorce ended in 2019, the exes still remain in a custody fight. of the children.

In May, the judge ruled in favor of Brad Pitt and awarded him joint custody of his children with Angelina, despite the actress’s arguments of a past history of domestic violence by Brad. The actress accused the court of refusing to hear “evidence relevant to the health, well-being and safety of children.” Maddox was said to have testified against his father in the custody case and that it was not a good thing – according to a source. It must be remembered that in 2018, Angelina was warned by a judge that if she did not collaborate to repair the children’s relationship with their father, she could lose custody.

In her appeal, Jolie hopes to be able to demonstrate the “clear, reversible and damaging error” on the part of Judge John Ouderkirk – whom she tried unsuccessfully to remove from the case. Pitt filed a motion for service, which will be addressed at the next hearing.

After the decision, Angelina was said to be “very disappointed with the custody decision” and that she would “never forgive Brad.” “She maintains that everything is far from over and that justice will prevail.”

Anyways, if they thought it was over … Angelina Jolie will appeal joint custody decision.

