Angelina Jolie, the evolution of a woman who became an icon

Chameleon, Woman with a Thousand Faces, we review the stylistic evolution that the actress has undergone.

Her first appearances had nothing to do with the dresses or trends she wears today. As she grew older, her style changed and she stopped being the sweet girl we all remember.

1997. In her early days she was a dark woman… Also her dresses.

1998 In the red carpets it was characterized by having a rebellious style.

Change of look on several occasions, one of the most remembered was her change to blonde in 1999.

In 2000 she received her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Inocencia Interrupted. Your look? Straight dark hair and a black dress that gave her a completely gothic appearance.

At the 2001 Golden Globes he surprised with this silk design. Despite her romantic appearance, her tattoos and tough appearance detracted a sweet touch from her look.

Silk dresses, with fall, without details or ornate touches.

It was 2005. A skinny dress, tight, with a great neckline, but with a dark touch, and something rock. It was at the 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere, and something was going to happen.

Angelina has begun a process of sophistication throughout her body.

Sometimes Angelina has sinned to go too classic.

When they have not known what to wear, they have chosen a little black dress.

In 2008, very pregnant with her first child, Angelina chose a brown tunic dress to walk the red carpet at Cannes.

She also showed off her pregnancy in a Hellenic-inspired dress.

At the 2009 Oscars, he was alongside Brad Pitt, the best dressed couple of the entire pageant. Angelina chose a black dress with a sweetheart neckline from Elie Saab.

With this emerald green design and front drapes from Atelier Versace she became one of the best dressed and took us for a moment to the golden age of Hollywood. It was the 2011 Golden Globes.

More elegant dresses, with more flattering cuts and in more vivid colors.

Once again Versace was chosen in pink and red. This dress that the actress wore to the 2012 Golden Globes.

Oscars 2012 with black dress and XXL cut. A dress that made history.

We have rarely seen her with pants, although it is becoming more and more common.

To promote Maleficent, Angelina has not moved from shades of black.

Much has been said about the extreme thinness of the actress. In this case in 2014, in which Angelina poses with a little black dress with a straight cut.

This pearl gray wrap dress is one of the most remembered for its elegance. He wore it at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

His appearances after the controversial divorce with Brad Pitt have been reduced. Since the separation, Angelina Jolie has put aside her more media side and has focused on her work as a UN ambassador.

Dressed in the best style of British royalty, Angelina Jolie arrived at the commemorative service of the 200th anniversary of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George held in London in 2018.

Angelina Jolie at the 2019 Maleficent 2 movie premiere, featuring a Ralph & Russo Haute Couture creation.

Since 2020 she is dedicated to her children. Here during an outing, classic in a beige trench coat.