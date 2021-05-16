Angelina Jolie talks about her singleness after her divorce from Brad Pitt: “I’ve been alone for a long time”

Actress Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her personal situation after her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, which has lasted almost five years and whose legal battle for the custody of her children has escalated after Jolie has been willing to present evidence that Pitt committed domestic violence.

In an interview on E! News, the protagonist of Maleficent has told how lucky she feels as a mother and has praised her six children: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox. “I have six very capable children“, has said about it.

“Of course you wake up and feel like, ‘I have to make sure they are okay. I have to make sure they are mentally okay,’ but honestly, I think a few years ago that changed and now They are the ones who think, ‘I have to make sure mommy is okay“, said the actress, who has just released her latest film, Those who wish my death.

Regarding the relationship she has with her children, Angelina Jolie has assured that they are all very close: “We are a team, so I am very, very lucky, “he said.

Likewise, Jolie has also joked about her singleness and her love life, admitting that she is demanding when it comes to suitors. “I probably have a very long list (of ‘no’). I’ve been lonely for a long time“, has said.