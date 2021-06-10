Angelina Jolie shares some hot dogs on the go with her children in NY 🌭

Angelina Jolie becomes a true New Yorker while eating hot dogs with her children in New York.

The Hollywood superstar received her 46th birthday with great joy and for that reason she escaped to New York with all her children to continue the great celebration.

In a super casual and low-profile outfit, which denotes her simplicity, the “Maleficent” actress went out to lunch with two of her children, Pax and Knox, and far from going to an exclusive restaurant, the group of 3 chose the classic hot dogs. of The Big Apple.

Angelina wore all her charm in a white T-shirt that she wore in her gray mid-leg plate skirt. For her accessories she chooses neutral colors, I use very natural makeup and loose hair with small waves as if it had been blown dry.

Her birthday celebration was somewhat overshadowed by the news that she will have shared custody of 5 of her children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The judge’s ruling was not to Angelina’s liking and a close source revealed that the actress plans to file an appeal. In addition to the fact that his children could not give testimony at the trial.

The same source revealed that joint custody is not the issue Angelina opposes, but the emotional well-being of her children as Brad has a violent history.

But the winner of two Oscars showed again that the most important thing is her children and left all the drama behind to be able to enjoy every moment with them in New York.

