Angelina Jolie shares her enthusiasm for the movie The Eternals

Actress Angelina Jolie will play Thena in the movie The Eternals, the new installment of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Recently Marvel studios published a video with the first official images of The Eternals, a film with characters unknown to the general public but who will be played by very famous actors such as Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek like Ajak, Richard Madden like Ikaris, Kit harington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan like Sersi, Lauren Ridloff like Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani like Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry like Phastos, Barry keoghan like Druig, Lia mchugh as Sprite and Ma Dong-seok like Gilgamesh.

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie by the director of Los Eternos, Chloé zhao, who just got the Oscar for Nomadland.

“I was very, very happy. Very very happy. I think she is a special director. She is a really interesting woman. She is very considerate, very serious about her work. And I think he’s bringing a new voice through his movies, and I think Marvel Studios. So I’m very excited for people to see her work on Los Eternos. “

Angelina Jolie said he joined The Eternals primarily “to support Chloé Zhao’s vision and Marvel Studios’ commitment to expanding the way we view superheroes.” He also praised his co-stars for their unique personalities highlighting Barry keoghan who will play Druig.

Previously Kevin Feige described the movie of The Eternals as “spectacular” and said it was “a very bold and very ambitious story of 7,000 years of human history and our place in the cosmos.”

What will the movie be about?

The Eternals They are a group of aliens linked to The Celestials who came to Earth with the purpose of stopping The Deviants. Thanks to their powers and longevity, civilizations thousands of years ago considered them gods. For example, Angelina Jolie plays Thena, who was recognized as a goddess among the ancient Greeks. Something that will be reflected in the film. But after many years they disappeared and now, after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) will have to meet again to face a great threat.

The Eternals will be released on November 5, 2021. The rest of the films of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney + following this link.