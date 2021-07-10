Angelina Jolie seeks to end her partnership with Brad Pitt at his wine company

According to reports, Jolie wants to sell her share of Nouvel, LLC, an acquisition made before her marriage to the actor, with interests in the company of rose wine Chateau Miraval which the former couple founded in 2011. At that time, they both entered the wine business and grew grapes to create a successful rosé. In 2013, Wine Spectator rated it as the best rosé in the world.

According to Jolie’s attorney, Joseph Mannis, ‘the parties’ divorce altered their ability to work together as business partners’, largely due to theto ATRO, a fairly standard order in divorce proceedings that freeze shared assets between married parties, to stabilize the movement of finance and prevent one from upsetting the financial status quo of the marriage. The order has prevented Jolie from selling her stake to a potential outside buyer, as the sale requires the immediate signing of an exclusivity agreement.