Angelina Jolie says 3 of her sons wanted to testify against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie says 3 of her kids wanted to testify against Brad Pitt in the case of custody.

It’s funny because this report comes from Us and says that lawyers for the 46-year-old Malefica star filed documents in December 2020, stating that three of his six children with Pitt, 57, wanted to testify against him during the process. judicial. The former couple share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“The children whose custody is at stake are old enough to understand what is happening” – says the document obtained by Us Weekly. “The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. Making any of the children suffer what can be a useless and void procedure is more than unjustified. It is cruel. “

This you just read was part of Angelina’s failed attempt to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the case for his alleged connections to the Pitt legal team. La Jolie’s attorney said the children should not have been put in the position of wanting to testify because the judge should have been disqualified. Angelina’s request was denied, and the judge remained on the case.

Earlier this year, Angelina Jolie submitted more documents alleging that the judge refused to hear evidence that she believed was pertinent to the case, including testimonies from her children.

Maddox, 19, is no longer a minor, and testifying against his father in March was reportedly not very flattering. It was also said that the young man no longer wanted to use the Pitt surname, and that in non-legal documents he used only the Jolie surname. “Maddox wants to change his last name to Jolie, something Angelina has said does not support,” said a source.

In May, Judge Ouderkirk issued a tentative custody order giving joint custody of the children. It was reported that Angelina was super disappointed with the decision, “she would never forgive Brad” and that she planned to fight with everything she had.

According to court records, a hearing is scheduled for July 9. Angelina will appeal the judge’s decision to “demonstrate the clear, reversible and damaging legal error” by the judge. Jolie’s appeal will be heard by a panel of three and attorneys for both parties will present their arguments.

See? All this “new report” is old news, it was already known that Angelina wanted her children to testify in the custody case, obviously they were going to testify for her and against Brad, Duh! And what children would those be? Obviously, the older ones. She was denied that the children testified, but everyone else who was with the children, experts, psychologists, witnesses were interviewed and gave their testimonies.

Pitt’s filing said the judge found Angelina’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, at Mr. Pitt’s request, and in the best interest of the children. . “

Everything that comes out of that case is speculation, according to sources, because it seems that no one remembers that this trial is sealed. They also reported that she would appeal the judge’s decision and that she was disappointed, something logical if it was not what she wanted, right?

Whatever! Angelina Jolie says that 3 of her children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt.

Oh, and speaking of Angelina, the actress is reported to have “reconnected” with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, two decades after their divorce. According to the US Sun, Angelina took her 17-year-old children Pax and 12-year-old Knox to see Lee Miller during a family trip to New York. They said one day he took Pax and the next day he took Knox. “They were in Jonny’s apartment for a while, but they seemed to get along” – said the source.

HA! All the exes are coming back, Brad and Jennifer Aniston are missing. They imagine?

