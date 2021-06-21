Angelina Jolie revives the pajama trend

The actress and humanitarian cannot resist pajamas, after all they are possibly one of the most comfortable clothes on the planet.

We know for sure that Angelina Jolie loves the comfort of baggy clothes, long coats, robes, and especially light-fabric outfits. And although on more than one occasion she delighted us with very elegant tops and lingerie dresses, this time she managed to surprise us despite not deviating much from her style.

The actress who turned 46 earlier this month was spotted arriving at the Korean ramen restaurant Jeju Noodle Bar with two of her six children, Knox and Pax, ready to enjoy a delicious Asian dinner in New York.

The famous United Nations ambassador opted for a black jumpsuit that perfectly imitated the typical satin pajamas striped shirt and trousers; with white details, elastic waist, buttons and a belt loop.

His long sleeves completely covered the last tattoo that was made on his right forearm, with the phrase “However, it moves”, which many think could carry a hidden message for his ex Brad Pitt.

Angelina complemented the look with a elegant bag by Louis Vuitton in beige with brown leather straps, some black pointed heels and a black mask.

To end with a bit of contrast, the protagonist of “Maleficent” raised her hands with bright red manicure.

Clearly, the pajama craze that emerged a few years ago is still such a hit that even Angelina couldn’t ignore it. Do not stay out!