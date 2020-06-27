Angelina Jolie refuses to eat, worries everyone | .

According to the publication of important American media, the actress has decided to submit to an extreme fast, a fact that seriously alarms her children.

It is said that Angelina’s state of health is currently delicate, because she is flatly refusing to consume food, something that really worries everyone because the actress is pregnant and this directly affects the health of the new member of his big family.

According to the newspaper’s publication in the United States, her six children, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne, are extremely worried about their mother, who decided to follow a strict fast for 34 days.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that the actress is involved in serious problems of thinness, which causes concern to her environment and, of course, to her fans, because previously when the divorce happened with Brad Pitt and his arduous process, we could see it very deteriorated.

Such is the case, that for the premiere of Kun Fu Panda, where he lent his voice for the character of Tigress, many were surprised to see her with such a thin and fragile body, she did not look healthy at all.

However, the fact that this is happening again, has everyone more than concerned, because with your new pregnancy, it should not be happening at all, as it is very delicate for the health of your new baby.

And, according to a source close to Jolie, the actress is not having a good time in this pregnancy, since she has suffered from a number of nausea and vomiting, so it can be concluded that this is the reason why made the decision to stop eating.

Although we know that it is not the best idea, less with its current state, you should take care of yourself and take care of the health of what you carry in your belly. We also do not know if she made this decision because « she must keep her figure » and that she likes to show off her slim silhouette, but

Come on Angelina! You know that in a healthy pregnancy women have to gain a little weight.