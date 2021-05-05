Angelina Jolie is excited about Chloé Zhao’s work in Eternals and revealed that she already saw the trailer

It’s no revelation to say that Chloé Zhao’s Eternals is one of the most anticipated films in the MCU. These increased when his film Nomadland – 100% started to win big prizes. First the Golden Lion of Venice and then the Oscar for Best Film and earned its director the Oscar for Best Director. That has made many fans think that perhaps this is the best MCU movie to date. It has also helped that rumors began to spread that Marvel executives are in awe of the masterpiece this film has turned out to be. Perhaps confirming this, Kevin Feige has been praising her in recent days.

These praises are joined by Angelina Jolie. CinemaBlend was interviewing her about her new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead when asked about her feelings when Chloé Zhao won the Oscar. The actress was happy, as expected, praised the director and said that she will give a new voice to the MCU:

I was very, very happy. I think she is a special director. She is a very interesting and thoughtful woman. He’s very serious when it comes to his work. I think he’s bringing a new one through his films and, I think, Marvel. So I’m really excited for people to see it.

You can see that fragment of the interview here:

Angelina Jolie’s stunning review of Chloé Zhao has made me smile a lot, I hope it has the same effect on you guys!

Angelina Jolie’s glowing review of Chloe Zhao made me smile so big, hope it does the same for you! #TheEternals pic.twitter.com/Fe9XSCET8o – CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) May 4, 2021

People are definitely dying to see the movie and see if their hopes are well placed on the director. On the other hand, that is not the only revelation that the actress made. In another interview he revealed that he already saw the trailer

I already saw the trailer, but it’s still not out, right?

“I saw the trailer but it’s not out yet … Is it !?” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bL7vfEucrx – ETERNALS UPDATES (@ETERNALSnews) May 4, 2021

The actress escaped saying this. The only recording we’ve been able to see of the movie is the one that was released alongside the MCU Phase 4 schedule. With this new reveal we now know that a trailer could appear very soon. Maybe sooner than we think.

On the other hand, Kevin Feige There was already a statement not so different from Jolie’s on why Zhao meets the profile they are looking for in their directors:

These are the kind of filmmakers we want to work with, regardless of the size of the movies they’ve made before. Unique voices with unique things to say. And in her case, which isn’t always a prerequisite by any means, she’s a huge fan of both the MCU and the comics and the genre. Watching his movies you wouldn’t necessarily realize it. So it was good that you let us know.

Also recently, Marvel’s great boss and planner said the movie is awesome. The Marvel boss was perplexed by the fact that the director decided to use minimal CGI and real settings:

And he had to constantly repeat: ‘This is straight out of a camera; There are no visual effects for this at all! ‘ Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and fog coming up from the shore on this giant cliff, something really impressive.

The film is going to be released until November 5, but many fans can’t wait to find out if it will be the masterpiece that everyone has been saying it is going to be. Regardless of whether it is or not, it is highly likely that it will be a unique superhero film that combines the elements that have characterized this director in recent years. Kevin Feige Y Angelina Jolie We are already beyond excited about this year’s penultimate Marvel premiere.

