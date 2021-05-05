Angelina Jolie has been able to see the full trailer of Eternals

This Monday we received an interesting new video from Marvel Studios with which the future releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were advanced, offering new release dates, movie logos and the first images of “Eternal”, the last of the three theatrical releases that Marvel Studios has planned for this 2021. Obviously, this advance, which was less than ten shots of the film, gradually became known to many fans, who are looking forward to the first official trailer.

We do not know when that official trailer, but who has already been able to enjoy it is the actress Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena in the film. This has been made known during a recent interview with Access Hollywood promoting his new film, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

At the end of that talk, they talked about the Marvel Eternals movie and it was then that the actress revealed that she has seen a full trailer for the film.

I’ve seen the trailer, but it hasn’t been released yet… right? Jolie asked, before the interviewer revealed that, in fact, the audience has not seen a full glimpse of the film.

Also, in another chat with CinemaBlend, he shared his enthusiasm for the film, and that he is looking forward to people seeing the film. When asked about Zhao’s recent Oscars, Jolie had nothing but praise for the director, stating how happy she was that Zhao was able to get some of the gold statuettes. Jolie goes on to say that thinks Zhao is bringing something new to Marvely that her voice as a director will shine in the film.

I was very, very happy. Very very happy. I think she is a special director, she is a really interesting woman. She is very thoughtful, very serious in her work. And I think he’s bringing a new voice through his movies, and I think Marvel. So I’m really excited for people to see it.

Although the film is only six months away, it is unclear when Marvel will start promoting it itself. Right now the priority is “Black Widow”, with a premiere in July, and its promotional campaign is still quite calm, beyond a spot from time to time that does not bring much news. In itself, the Shang-Chi movie, now scheduled to hit theaters in September, received its first teaser a couple of weeks ago.

Marvel Studios ‘Eternals’ introduces an exciting new team of Superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. While the Deviants have hidden underground, the Eternals have secretly lived among humanity for millennia.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman / Black Knight. The film hits theaters on November 5th.

