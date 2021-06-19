Angelina Jolie has a new tattoo with special meaning

Angelina Jolie has several tattoos and over time she has regretted some that she has erased, but now she decided to get a new one.

Angelina Jolie has been seen in New York in recent days and in addition to having attracted attention for being in the city with her children and having introduced her son Knox with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, the new tattoo also came to light. which was done on the right forearm.

The Hollywood star who recently turned 46 years old has several ink marks on her body, including some dedicated to her children and inscriptions in other languages. Now that she is in a legal battle that will decide whether or not she shares custody with Brad Pitt, Angelina sports a new tattoo with the text “eppur si muove”.

This text is translated from Italian as “However, it moves” which has been attributed to the famous astronomer Galileo Galilei, who put aside the idea that the Earth was flat and made the contribution to know its round shape. There are those who believe that this new tattoo could be inspired by her marriage to Brad Pitt, referring to the fact that despite everything that has happened after their separation, she is still alive and moving at her own pace.

The idea that it is a tattoo related to her ex-husband has been reinforced by the fact that it is located right above the tattoo that both of them made as part of their link, in which you can read a famous phrase from Rumi : “There is a field, beyond all notions of good and evil. I’ll meet you there. ”Is it a reminder to move on without this man she loved?