Angelina Jolie gets tattooed! And Brad Pitt could be the reason | AP

The actress Angelina Jolie got a new tattoo which is presumed could be a new hint for Brad Pitt.

The famous 46-year-old, Angelina Jolie, who recently lost the trial that awarded him joint custody of his six children with the winner of the “Oscar Awards”, had a new tattoo on his forearm, which has the famous phrase “Eppur si muove”, in Italian, which translates as “And yet it moves.”

The new engraving that the “movie actress“luce nowadays refers to a very important meaning which represents the certainty that sooner or later the truth always ends up coming to light.

The famous quote links the astronomer Galileo Galilei, after in 1633 he was forced to retract his theory that the Earth revolved around the same sun that he pronounced in order to affirm that the truth would end up imposing itself one day.

So immediately, the details of the legal battle that he has with the interpreter of “Ad Astra” were not overlooked, the couple would have made their separation official since 2019, however, they would have sustained an endless fight for the custody of the six children they have in common.

It was the paparazzi who in recent days have been very aware of the footsteps of actor Brad Pitt, recently the screenwriter, director and producer, Jolie, was caught leaving the Carlyle Hotel in New York, dressed in a gray skirt and a white T-shirt. short sleeve.

And it is that, apparently, the fondness of the actress who shares American-Cambodian nationality for the ink continues very present even when she is currently the mother of six children and is about to reach her half century of life.

Likewise, one of her children, Maddox, also shares her taste for tattoos and was the activist’s eldest son who appeared in a past report that her mother starred in a few months ago for Vogue, Angelina Jolie Voight’s first child, wore a snake on the ribs.

Angelina visits her ex partner

Rumors began to haunt Angelina Jolie Voight, after she made suspicious visits to an ex-partner with whom it seemed, she wanted to have a good time, this after being captured in the building where her former spouse lives.

On this occasion, the story would tell a very different moment, Angelina Jolie, would be captured by the lens of the paparazzi entering a building with an item in hand, referring that it was a bottle with which she was willing to spend a very pleasant.

However, her visit has no relationship with her husband, Brad Pitt, until a few years ago, since they reveal that the person with whom she would have said meeting would be with Johnny Lee Miller, the “ex-husband of the film actress “.

Lee Miller lives in the popular area of ​​Dumbo (Brooklyn, United States) whom Brad Pitt’s ex-partner visited with an expensive bottle of Peter Michel in hand.

In a long cream trench coat, a Louis Vuitton bag and matching sandals, the movie “producer” arrived, without even a bodyguard! What aroused great controversy by circulating some photos on social networks.

After the press was aware, finally, Angelina Jolie Voight, left three hours later, at 10:30 pm last Friday from the apartment of the British actor of the “Dexter” series.

It also transpired that the Californian star visited some shops and galleries in Brooklyn before visiting her ex-partner. Jonny Lee Miller were married during 1996 and 1999, according to ..