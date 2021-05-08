Angelina Jolie embarks to hell in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film by Taylor Sheridan – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Taylor Sheridan was initially called upon to rewrite the mountain thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, but ended up getting more involved in the film. When another filmmaker quit, he called the studio with an offer.

“We all have moments in our lives when we are devastated. And we are grieving and we are not sure there is anything left inside of us, “Jolie said in an interview via Zoom from Los Angeles. “I more identified with a part of her that didn’t feel like she could do much, and hadn’t done this in a long time. Being in this situation and having a director who is both sensitive and aware of the human experience, go there and feel it, but also push yourself to find your strength and move forward. “

“That was really what I needed at the time,” Jolie said.

Those Who Wish Me Dead, which opens May 14 in theaters and on HBO Max, is an anomaly for other reasons as well. It is a genre film with a lead star that is not based on known intellectual property and is being conducted by a large studio. The film is based on a 2014 book by Michael Koryta and, like other Sheridan films such as “To Hell or High Water” (“Enemy of all”), “Sicario” (“No man’s land: Sicario”), both written by him, as well as “Wind River” (“Mysterious Death”), which he also directed, is a story of blood and justice in a vast and violent American landscape.

“To sound like a millennial, it’s very me,” Sheridan laughs. “But what is unique is that we did this with a study. It’s a studio movie and they trusted us to make it. We made it like a 70s movie. They promoted it like a 70s movie. The biggest element of the 21st century is the fact that you can stream it or go to the movies. “

In Those Who Wish Me Dead, Jolie’s character Hannah Faber meets a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) in the woods who is on the run from two murderers. It was filmed in New Mexico between May and June 2019, a month after Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was made official in court. The custody battle for her six children continues.

It was still snowing in the mountains. In addition to the natural landscape, Sheridan erected an artificial forest and burned it. Jolie, an action star in movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Salt (Agent Salt) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, performed many of her stunts. Sheridan, used to making movies close to the ground, had little luxury to offer outside of tent heaters and luxurious food services that were over budget. He cheerfully remembers the experience as miserable.

“You know, the character kind of dragged Angie through an emotional hell, and I dragged her through a physical hell,” Sheridan said from a remote quarantine on the shore of a lake in Ontario. “This is how we made the movie.”

“And I loved every minute of it,” Jolie said smiling.

“I said, if I can get Angie to do this with me, I’ll direct her for you,” Sheridan said. “They said, ‘Great, you’ll never get Angie.’

The skepticism of Warner Bros. executives was justified. Angelina Jolie, whose priorities have focused on directing, her work on international causes and her family, hadn’t starred in a movie in six years. In the last decade, her only starring roles have been in two installments of Maleficent (Maleficent) and By the Sea (Facing the sea), which she directed and starred in with her then-husband Brad Pitt.

But the timing Sheridan chose was correct. Jolie, who was going through a painful and lengthy divorce, was more interested in a quick and easy role on set. And the role of a paratrooper firefighter in Montana haunted by trauma and guilt was potentially cathartic.

Jolie will next appear in Marvel’s Eternals, directed by Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, who is also drawn to fresh stories set in stunning American landscapes. It has been an unexpected hiatus from directing for Jolie, whose last film was the 2017 Cambodia genocide drama First They Killed My Father.

“I’d rather direct, but acting gives me more time at home,” Jolie said. “It is a minor commitment.”

However, the possibilities of such actions are less and less. The pandemic, the 45-year-old actress said, has been a time of reassessment, and movies are an increasingly small priority.

“I was spending more time at home independently for different family reasons. But if I used to spend half of my time in my international job, I think now I will spend 80 percent of my time in this other job. I will be making fewer movies. I’m not quitting, but it will be a lot less, ”Jolie said. “Mentally I have gone to a different moment in my life

Jolie has been a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012. She applauds President Joe Biden’s recent expansion of refugee admissions to the United States, but sees the global crisis deepening, especially as countries affected by the pandemic withdraw their international aid.

In the last decade, we have seen the numbers double. It is about 80 million displaced people. Many of those people are displaced by the climate and the way it is changing, and that will continue to change, ”Jolie said. “If we don’t take it seriously, we are going to see a total collapse of so many things for so many people. Or this may be the turning point where we all begin to fight together. “

In dealing with global inequality and personal grief, it’s easy to see why Jolie was drawn to the physical demands of Those Who Wish Me Dead.

“I like characters whose physical journey parallels the emotional journey they go through,” Sheridan said. “She was very willing. It was cold and I would say to her, ‘get in the river’, and she would say ‘OK, I get into the river’ ”.

