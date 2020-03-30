Angelina Jolie donated a million dollars to children to fight the coronavirus | Instagram

American actress and model Angelina Jolie donated a million dollars to the organization No Kid Hungry that is in charge of distributing food to the neediest children who may suffer in the current coronavirus crisis.

The actress is recognized worldwide for her great humanitarian work, In addition to this donation, he also made another to the UN Refugee Agency for the Covid-19 and as if that were not enough will support schools which finance in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia.

This week more than 1 billion children are unable to attend class. Many of them depend on the food they receive in their school hours and No Kid Hungry is making a great effort to reach the vast majority of them, “Angelina explained in E! News.

Angelina Jolie is aware that this great trouble especially affects the most people in need worldwide.

Just in U.S there is a total of 22 million children who are studying from kindergarten to high school.

In addition to her, there have been several artists who have helped to combat this problem, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and the couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who have also made donations to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Kylie Jenner donated the same amount as Jolie at Los Angeles hospitals so that they can acquire the necessary material to prevent the spread of the virus.

The covid-19 virus is affecting more than 400,000 people around the world and any help at this time is more than favorable to be able to support health units and people.

Angelina has taken every opportunity she can to make aware to people about how important it is to stay in quarantine during this crisis.

To be safe, stay home, “he wrote in a photo.

.