Angelina Jolie disappointed that Brad got joint custody. “She will never forgive him” – says the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the report, Angelina is not happy with the court’s decision to grant joint custody of her children, an insider said.

The 45-year-old ‘Eternals’ star is extremely disappointed after Judge John Ouderkirk ruled in favor of her ex-husband Brad, giving him joint custody of their children, earlier this month.

“Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility” – said the source. “The decision was based on extensive testimonials from people who spent time with children and highly respected professionals.”

The former couple, engaged in 2012 and married in 2014, have been fighting in court since their separation in September 2016. They share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and the Twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

On May 13, the judge issued his provisional verdict, ordering joint custody of his children, except for Maddox who is now of legal age. Brad was “happy” with the decision, an insider said, but Jolie was already planning her next step.

“She will never forgive him” – says the source, adding that “she will use ‘everything she has’ to appeal that decision. “She maintains that they are far from over and that justice will prevail.”

Angelina fought the fact that Judge Ouderkirk – whom she tried unsuccessfully to remove from the case – made the decision and did not allow her children’s testimonies.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, incorrectly excluding her evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of the children, critical evidence for her case” – alleged the actress’s team in court documents , presented on May 24.

Well, we must not forget that in 2018, a judge caught Angelina’s attention because she did not allow her children to spend more time with their father and did not let them have a healthy relationship with him, which was harmful to children. So … the judge’s decision doesn’t seem so illogical.

In March it was said that Maddox had testified against Brad, and that the boy no longer used the father’s last name, Pitt, in documents that were not legal, he only used Jolie. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she does not support.”

Since, apparently, the judge’s decision is tentative, Brad Pitt knows that Angelina will try to appeal the ruling, “but he’s fed up with letting her make the decisions” – says the first source. “He wishes Angie no harm. Her door is open in case she wants to be civil. “

Anyways, Angelina Jolie disappointed that Brad got joint custody. WTF? Seriously, I know this is according to sources, but she did fight when the decision came up! She is disappointed that Brad wants to be in her children’s lives, will she ever forgive him? WTF? For wanting to spend time in your children’s lives? Or is it wrong that they can no longer be taken wherever they want without the father’s permission?

