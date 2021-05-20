Angelina Jolie covers herself in bees for a good cause

In the image taken by National Geographic photographer and beekeeper, Dan winter, Angelina Jolie appears seated and is wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress while several Bees walk on your chest, collarbone, chin, neck, and cheeks.

Angelina commented that could not bathe three before the photoshoot because they warned him that The smell of shampoo, soap or any beauty product could confuse the bees. The actress also said that during the photo session, one of the bees got under her dress and was circling all over her body while filming and that there was a moment when it was she felt nervous because she thought it would sting her.