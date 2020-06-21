1/2

Angelina Jolie confesses that her divorce with Brad Pitt was ideal | Reform

The renowned actress Angelina Jolie opened her heart and revealed that having separated from actor Brad Pitt it was the best both for her and for his six children, as it is well known, a marriage without love is no longer the same.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most wanted couples and loved by the public because they were together for more than 12 years.

Now the actress confessed that she was undoubtedly the best decision that they could take both for everyone.

It was the right decision. I keep focusing on them healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence and the children see lies being told about them in the media, but I remind them that they know what their truth is, « Jolie said in an interview for Vogue magazine.

Angelina proudly described her children as brave and powerful; Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, who fathered the actor, and Zahara, Pax and Maddox, whom he adopted.

As my adopted children I cannot speak of their pregnancy, but I can, in great detail and love, what I lived to find them and what it was like to see them in the eyes for the first time.

Being an adoptive mother and having children of different estate, confessed that it is very important to her honor them.

They have roots that you don’t, and you have to honor them, learn from them. It is an incredible adventure to share. »

As you may recall, the actors began their relationship during the recording of Mr. and Mrs. Smith and after 10 years together, they married in 2014 and, in September 2016, she She filed for divorce.

As the years passed, the couple maintained a legal custody dispute and child support, which ended in 2019 when they agreed that both would take care of them.

Fortunately, the difficult relationship between Brad and his six children has gone getting better quite a bit in the past few months.

For him, they are the most important thing. He always tells his friends that he learns a lot about life through them.

Also, Jolie and Brad have a better relationship since they reached an agreement regarding the custody of their children.