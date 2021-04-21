Angelina Jolie confesses how her divorce from Brad Pitt has affected her career

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. (Photo: Barry King via Getty Images)

In the middle of the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the actress has broken her silence. The protagonists of Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005), in whose filming they would have started their relationship according to the rumors that she has always denied, ended their marriage in 2016. Hollywood saw one of its most idyllic couples shatter. Now, Jolie has decided to tell how her divorce has affected her career.

The 45-year-old interpreter wanted to focus much more on cinematographic directing, a task in which she began to turn in 2011 with In the land of blood and honey, but it has been impossible for her to do so. “I love directing, but the change in the family situation has not allowed me to do it for years,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

In recent times, he had devoted himself body and soul to that role “which allowed him to understand the profession in a different way”, with films such as Invincible, In Front of the Sea – the feature film he made to save his marriage – Africa and They took (memories of a girl in Cambodia).

In addition, the winner of the Oscar for Interrupted Innocence has never been short of proposals to take the reins of a shoot, a very distant panorama that she now faces. Jolie has acknowledged that she has had to take on far fewer projects than she used to accept.

His illusions to continue directing were frustrated. “I needed to do shorter jobs and stay at home longer, so I accepted some roles to play again,” he said. Throughout her career, she has released three films as an actress in a single year.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in ‘In Front of the Sea’. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share custody of five of their six children & …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.