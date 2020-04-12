Angelina Jolie, concerned about children who could suffer abuse in quarantine | Instagram

Actress Angelina Jolie has always shown an interest in supporting humanity and recently found herself concerned about children that they cannot leave their homes due to the quarantine that exists in most of the world.

Jolie recently revealed that only in the United States one in 15 children is exposed to domestic violence and the 90 percent of them are witnesses face-to-face.

The actress is concerned about the vulnerability to which children are currently exposed during the quarantine period.

One of the problems that they are exposed is to parental stress which has increased as a result of economic difficulties due to the lack of employment.

This is somewhat worrying, as it is a increased risk to them since they are distanced from the support networks that can help them in situations of violence.

Angelina pointed out that going to schools is a escape for children towards the abusive environment that they live in their homes.

In this way, the actress also shared the little empathy that society has on domestic violence against children due to the current crisis, as well as the little training from the authorities and officials to deal with the consequences of child abuse.

It is often said that a town is needed to raise a child. It will take an effort from across the country to give children the protection and care they deserve, ”added Angelina.

Domestic violence became one of the main problems in which minors are involved.

It is worth mentioning that Jolie a few weeks ago did a great $ 1 million donation for all the children who do not go to their schools and receive food right there.

