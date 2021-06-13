Angelina Jolie, caught walking into her ex’s house (with a bottle of wine)

The also ex-wife of Brad Pitt (2014-2019), left three hours later, at 10:30 pm this Friday, local time, from the apartment of Lee Miller, with whom she was married between 1996 and 1999, the newspaper says. New York Post.

The newspaper accompanies the article with photos of the award-winning actress, 46, entering and leaving the building, and further notes that Jolie is in New York for a belated celebration of her birthday on June 4.

The newspaper also indicates that the morning after the visit, the 48-year-old British actor went for a run in the rain in his neighborhood.

Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie (.)

Jolie and Lee Miller acted in the film “Hackers” in 1995, after which they married, when she was 20 years old.

The New York newspaper recalls that the marriage did not last long and the couple separated in September 1997, after their busy schedules in Hollywood forced them to live with an ocean between them and they officially filed for divorce in early 1999.