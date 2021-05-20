Angelina Jolie appears in a photo and video covered in bees for this reason



Angelina Jolie.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie he is the exclusive figure on the recent cover of National Geographic, and the image is certainly shocking. The actress, director and humanitarian is seen bee cover on the occasion of the day that internationally celebrates this insect, considered essential to sustain the planet’s biodiversity.

According to her statements, Jolie agreed to be part of this campaign to help raise awareness about the preservation of insects. “With so much worrying us around the world and so many people being overwhelmed by bad news and the reality of what is falling apart, this is a [tema] that we can handle. We can all step in and do our part, ”he explained.

The photography and video are stunning and were taken by Dan Winter, not only the publication’s photographer but also a beekeeper. In it, the Oscar winner wears a white dress with bare shoulders, while the bees perch on the chest, neck and face.

(Swipe to see the content)

“It was lovely to be connected with these beautiful creatures,” Angelina expressed about the photoshoot. “You have to be really still in your body, in the moment, which is not easy for me,” he added. “I think part of the thinking behind this was that this creature is seen as dangerous at times or itchy. So how can we be with her? The intention is that we share this planet. It affects each other. I felt very honored and very fortunate to have the experience”, He expressed.

In addition, Jolie was named “godmother” of a UNESCO and Guerlain program called “Women for Bees. [mujeres para las abejas]”, Whose objective is to train beekeepers around the world who are looking to launch their own business.