Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were caught having dinner together in LA

For the occasion, Jolie wore a brown trench coat and a black silk dress. For his part, the “Blinding Lights” singer was wearing a denim jacket, a dark t-shirt and jeans.

A source close to The Weeknd told Page Six that they clearly weren’t trying to hide that they met, adding that the singer is focusing on doing business on the big screen, which confirms that it was not something romantic, surely both are planning a spectacular project for the cinema.

Yesterday it was announced that The Weeknd will star in The Idol, an HBO Max series that will tell the story of a pop singer who begins a romance with a recognized owner of a club in Los Angeles and who is also leader of a secret cult.