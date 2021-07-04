Yep. Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd together. They say Angelina and the singer were seen “together” at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles. This pic of the two of them together is edited, OBVIOUSLY, because you saw them dating separately, ok?

The funny thing is that there are no photos of them together having dinner as such, (well, the site is quite discreet and quiet) only “sources” that ensure that Jolie and The Weeknd “spent hours” together, on Wednesday night , and they made sure to leave the premises separately so they weren’t photographed, you know, together. Of course! But still go out and say we were together … ok?

. @ theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new pictures📸 pic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t – The Weeknd Charts🌅 (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021

As usual, sources speculate that this “date” was not romantic but business, The Weeknd is in acting now (he had a role in Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” and co-wrote an episode of “American Dad”) . It was recently revealed that the singer will produce, co-write and star in a series on HBO called, The Idol, about a Los Angeles nightclub owner who is the leader of a cult and there is a pop star who is romantically involved with him. . It could be that Angelina, the producer and actress, was giving him advice or mentoring him.

“They clearly weren’t trying to hide it (the dinner),” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He is definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has a new series on HBO that he’s starring in. “

Since everyone has to speculate, E! News suggests Angelina and The Weeknd may be close because the artist’s parents are from Ethiopia, where Ange’s adopted daughter Zahara is from. But they could have been on a date too, why not? LOL!

The Weeknd has dated Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, in his song ‘Party Monster’ he names Angelina, “Angelina, lips like Angelina” so, there is something right? Business, romance? Photo op? HA! How evident when something becomes fashionable in Hollywood … Last month Angelina was seen entering the building of her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller and it was said that they had “reconnected”.

