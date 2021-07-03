Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted on Dinner Date

Today in news that simply wasn’t on our 2021 bingo card, Angelina and The Weeknd are currently the subject of dating rumors, and honestly yes pls love this for them. According to multiple outlets including Page Six, the pair were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, prompting the internet at large to jump to lots of conclusions and assume they’re dating.

Per Page Six, Angelina and The Weeknd spent “hours” at the restaurant together (so … the normal amount of time it takes to have a meal out) and then left in separate cars. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date], ”A source close to The Weeknd told the outlet. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in. ”

In other words, they could just be friends and / or business partners having a casual platonic dinner date. Or maybe it was a date-date. Either way, Angie — who’s been in the midst of a high profile custody battle with Brad Pitt — was recently linked to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, though the only “evidence” backing that up is the fact that she was photographed leaving his apartment building in Dumbo, Brooklyn. So again, could mean something or could mean literally nothing. Whomst knows!

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has also been in some high profile former relationships — he dated Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2016, dated Selena Gomez in 2017, and got back together with Bella in 2018 until they broke things off in 2019.

