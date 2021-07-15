Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd increase romance rumors

They were both seen having dinner together, now they attended the same private concert. Was love born between Angelina and The Weeknd?

Angelina Jolie Y The Weeknd Romance rumors rise after attending the same private party.

A few weeks ago, Angelina Jolie and her ex-boyfriend Selena Gomez they were seen leaving the Italian restaurant Giorgio baldi, in Santa Monica.

Although they both realized they were dating separately so as not to be photographed, the rumors of possible romance began.

After spending hours together inside the restaurant, they now have a new “secret” date.

And it is that, last weekend, the singer and the actress attended the same private concert in Los Angeles.

Just two weeks after being seen together, they attended the private event of Mustafa The Poet.

At the event, Angelina was accompanied by two of her children, Zahara Y Shiloh, both 15 years old.

Captivated by the show, Angelina was seen enjoying the show. While The Weeknd was caught with a group of friends.

The truth is that, until now, Angelina Jolie had never been associated with Abel tesfaye, the singer’s real name, it was not even known that they knew each other.

Therefore, seeing them leave a dinner together attracted so much attention from the press and it was quickly thought that both stars had started a love story.

Although neither of them has confirmed that there is something else between them, it could be a new love or a relationship about their professional field.

Although, in a source from The Sun newspaper, he confirmed that the musician always had an interest in the actress. “Now they are just friends, but it is no secret that he has always been in love with her,” he says.

