The coronavirus pandemic has caused hundreds of people around the world to be out of work due to having to comply with the quarantine and, although it may not seem like it, one of the most affected unions is the artistic one, as actors and actresses have been forced to stop their projects and cannot afford their expenses, that’s why Angelica Vale has made an urgent call for help.

The actress posted on her Instagram account a message in both English and Spanish in which she revealed that several of her colleagues and friends are suffering from not knowing when they will be able to return to the stage and get money to support themselves, so she asked your fans to make a small donation to support them.

“Notice that my Broadway theater family has been quite affected by this coronavirus, I have friends who not only lost their jobs, but also don’t know when they will be able to pay for a meal again. There is an association called Broadway Cares that opened an assistance fund and what people donate to it, they are going to duplicate it, so please help ”Angelica says in the video.

Although there were people who applauded her initiative, many more people criticized her, as they assured that she shows no interest in helping the neediest people in Mexico, her native country, and that since she already has American nationality, she forgot that hundreds of families they live daily and also require support.

