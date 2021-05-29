Angélica Vale reveals that she suffered sexual harassment and tells how she avoided being another victim



Angelica Vale.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

In our country a movement known as ‘MeToo’ arose with which women denounce the sexual assault and harassment they suffered, and thanks to that many have decided to break the silence in order to tell their experience with the aim of helping others to do the same. same.

On this occasion, it was the actress Angelica Vale who shared how she avoided being the victim of sexual harassment by a man much older than her, because despite the young age in which he lived this episode, he was already aware of the dangers he could run.

“I had a MeToo. Once a music producer called me at my house and told me to go to his house, but that he will not take my grandmother. My grandmother was still alive, she was like 14 years old”, He began recounting in an interview with the program ‘Chisme En Vivo’.

She, being involved in the industry from a young age, knew how to see the signs and refused, immediately telling her grandmother about this man’s request, Thanks to this, he was able to save himself from being another victim of abuse.

“I got horribly angry; I said ‘well, ok, bye’ and hung up on him. I ran with my grandmother and said: ‘she wants me to go alone; Obviously I’m not going. ‘ I escaped from a Me Too “, he counted.

However, after recalling her experience, she assured that, just as there are many women who try to free themselves from these stormy events, there are others who use this movement to discredit men.

“It has been strong, but also I think there are many girls who have taken advantage, now everything is MeToo. When you see the girls and say ‘No, queen, you are not MeToo, you bring it alone,’ “said Vale.

Currently, the host is also premiering with her program “La Máscara del Amor”, with which she returned to television and which began this Thursday, May 27, on Estrella TV.