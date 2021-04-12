Angelica Vale returns to television as the host of a dating show



Angelica Vale.

Angelica Vale returns to television as the host of a dating showAfter her participation in ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’ as judge and coach… She will be a true cupid, but instead of shooting arrows, she will deliver a mask!

Angelica signs with Estrella TV para will be at the forefront of a new adventure of said chain that promises to mix love with fun.

“The iconic and much loved Mexican actress and comedian Angélica Vale joins the ranks of the EstrellaTV Network as the presenter of the romantic dating series / contest ‘La Mascara del Amor’. This program is currently in full production at the EstrellaTV studios in the city of Burbank ”, begins the statement that was sent by the television station to the media.

What is ‘The Mask of Love’ about?

It’s a blind dating contest, which revolves around a person, man or woman, who will be wooed between games and challenges, by 5 masked or masked suitors.

Contestants will navigate the challenges with the Vale serving as guide and confidant and in the end, the main contestant will have the option to decide whether to keep her favorite suitor, or prefer to take the cash prize at the end of each episode.

What does Angelica say about this new challenge in her career?

“I am very excited to be part of the EstrellaTV team as the host of this unique and fun blind date show, ‘La Máscara del Amor.’ Many of my single friends have told me how difficult it is to find their better half. The series puts a new twist on the way people make romantic connections that go beyond the warmth of a typical first date.

In this program, our contestants will have the opportunity to participate in games and situations that will allow them to get to know someone more thoroughly before seeing who is behind the mask. I’m super excited to host this original show and look forward to helping these singles find love.“.

Although they have not yet confirmed the time we will see ‘The Mask of Love’, It does have a release date and it will be this next May 27 where Angelica will officially become a very funny ‘cupid’.

Matchmaking shows have always been liked by the public, we have Seen in ‘Doce Corazones’ with Penelope Menchaca on Telemundo some years ago. Now in ‘Falling in love’ with Ana Patricia Gámez and Rafael Araneda at UniMas. The difference is that this time interest can ‘kill love’ or vice versa, because as explained or you keep your ‘better half’ or the cash prize.