Angélica Vale reappears with a video parody of Paulina Rubio and Thalía reacts | Instagram

After a prolonged silence on the part of the histrionic and humorist Angelica Vale returns to amuse his fans with a parody of a video from Paulina Rubio.

In recent days the “Golden Girl“He shared a video on his Instagram account where he had a series of unrelated errors when trying to speak and sing.

Many even thought that it could be under the influence of alcohol or other substances, since at one point in the video the singer He hid his face and came back wiping his nose.

In the course of the video he even sent his regards to Thalia Pointing out that she was his lifelong companion, we know that there has been a marked distance between them for many years.

I join this cause. I remain in cause ”…“ Help, coronavirus ”…“ I send a kiss to Thalía, my life-long companion. I send him a very big kiss ”… These were some of Pau’s inconsistent phrases in that video he filmed at home, added to the striking way in which he hid his face and returned, cleaning his nose and his way of singing.

These errors could not go unnoticed by the networks and even less for Angelica Vale who made a humorous parody about it.

In the video, Angelica Vale takes advantage of the controversy and appears characterized as his own Paulina Rubio who recreates the same mistakes he had in the original recording

The confusion of ‘causes’ with ‘house’, he forgets the letter of ‘Not a Single Word‘ and runs to look for it and the flourish is the closing with Thalia answering him.

The humorist, singer and actress Angélica Vale, daughter of the famous actress Angelica maria And the late comedian Raúl Vale has stayed somewhat out of the spotlight, one reason may be to spend more time with his young children.

Moreover, it was recently known that the actress Angelica maria She was sheltered in her home in panic at the latent risk of getting Covid-19, due to her 75 years, the actress said she already considers herself to be part of the population at risk and has taken extreme precautions.

