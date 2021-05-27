Angélica Vale on ‘La Máscara del Amor’: “I’m having fun like crazy … They’re letting me be”

Although at first he gave a ‘no!’ resounding to the proposal, Angelica Vale, one day to premiere as presenter and soul ‘The Mask of Love’, exclusively tells us: “I’m having fun like crazy … They’re letting me be”.

Precisely for that, the romantic dating show that starts this Thursday at 8 PM on Estrella TV, it is even much more for Vale, it is the challenge of having demolished two prejudices: working in a chain that is just now taking a family course, and in a ‘dating show’: “I don’t like them, I don’t think someone will I can fall in love with another person in an hour ”… However, Today he not only believes in both, but he even dreams that, in a few years, there will even be a wedding between those who met by his hand.

Exclusively, one day after its debut, this coming Thursday, May 26 at 8 PM, we spoke with Vale and nothing escaped him, He even tells us whether or not he will be on Univision’s ‘Tu Cara Me Suena 2’.

-Are you ready to put on the ‘Mask of Love’ or to put it on?

Angelica Vale: I am ready to unmask several more good and very excited. But I have to say that when they spoke to me and said: “Would you like to do a dating show?” I said no … Because I don’t like them, I don’t think someone can fall in love with another person in an hour, that doesn’t happen! So quickly I know you, how are you, nice to meet you, you are the love of my life, let’s have a child right now … I don’t believe that … But they told me: “Please, sit down with the producer who is Carlos Cerrutti” … There, yes, I have to sit down to listen to what he brings because he surely brings something good.

-And you were not wrong …

Angelica Vale: Indeed I was not wrong because ‘La Máscara de Amor’ is a program that is looking for, yes, to make couples, but he’s looking for that first contact, that first meeting: I like you, there is chemistry, let’s go out, there is a date within the show, but afterwards it depends on them, that is where we get, the first date … Obviously we would love it if someone told us in a few years: “We met in ‘La Máscara del Amor’, and we are going to get married”… Obviously, it would be like the ultimate dream, but we don’t know if that will happen. Each show has a protagonist and 5 suitors, those suitors are always going to wear a mask because we do not want the protagonist to let go with the feint of “How handsome he is!” Or the face.

Angelica Vale. Photo: Estrella TV

-This type of shows there are those who are really looking for love, and there are those who seek to be famous, what will happen to those people?

Angelica Vale: It will take longer in life to find love … I have had to see girls who really need self-love and then they choose the worst and there I say to them: “Wait, have you thought about it?” … But I can’t influence either because I also I do not know if they are going for love or interest, it is something that I asked the production not to know, to be in total unknown to the end to know if we play well or we play poorly, the protagonist and me.

-I have seen in the preview that there is a lot of fun, there are games, there is everything and your essence is one hundred percent.

Angelica Vale: They convinced me with that, because the first approach is very difficult, I remember that when I was single, and we did not have with whom, IWe were going to flirt anywhere and it was horrible because then the guys would not approach you. That’s why I really liked this show, I really liked everything they were proposing to me, and above all that yes you can tell they wrote it to me, because I can do all my characters. I make an Argentine that is dedicated with a lot of love … Change of character, almost in every mechanic, so it’s very funny, I’m having fun like crazy … They’re letting me be. We have something called the ‘Wall of Truth’, which talks all the time, and if there is something that I do not like, I can stop it and I can say my opinion … I am also close to my house, I just finished work and I go with my children, and not having to sleep in a hotel, I’m really happy about that.

-Do you feel that it is the show that lets you be, as it did not happen to you for a long time?

Angelica Vale: I feel like for the first time they are letting me be meObviously there is a format and there are things that I have to follow and it doesn’t bother me, but they give me a lot of freedom, a lot of creative freedom as well as right there. They let me do whatever comes to mind, I’m used to being always told what to do, I say: “Oh, I’m not sorry!”…. And they tell me: “No, it was perfect, it’s good that you did it like that” …

-Would you ever have competed, if not Angelica Vale, in a show like this?

Angelica Vale: Yes, of course I do, and If it had been Angelica Vale, and in a ‘VIP of The Mask of Love’, it would have done it too. If he had not found love, yes, of course he did! … More now with the pandemic, right now that we are all scared of: “Will he have COVID, will he not have COVID? Will he have been vaccinated, will he not have been vaccinated?” … Here they are all vaccinated, we are all negative for sure because otherwise we will not enter the building. With more reason would go to a show like this … One of my dreams is to become a VIP, and to be able to bring my famous friends to get them partners.

-Who would you bring?

Angelica Vale: Gabriel CoronelI don’t know if he is looking for love, but he would bring it to me because I adore him. He would bring me Llane, Lorena de La Garza, I love her very much and she is still single that I cannot understand it by the way, here I would have 800 gallants … Javier would bring me it’s easy, I bring Raúl González delighted with life. What fun to be able to bring my friends and find love for them, or at least that they feel there is chemistry and that they can get closer, it would be super fun to do it.

Angélica Vale y Llane in ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’. Photo: Univision

-You said that the lack of self-love caught your attention, why?

Angelica Vale: Because I was there, maybe that’s why it’s easier for me to detect when someone is not loving each other enough, because I know what it is … I understand perfectly that when you do not love yourself, you cannot see that you are choosing what is least convenient for you, because since you do not love yourselfYou think you don’t deserve happiness, deep down. Sure, your ego doesn’t allow you to see, but you do the exact opposite of what you should do to find true love, you make the worst decisions and hang out with the worst people. Because one leagues away sees that he is not the right person for you, because he does not look sincere, he is a trickster, it is irrelevant with what you are looking for, what you say you are looking for. Through games, for example, that we have if you realize who is cheating and who is not. If you realize who is putting more of their harvest … And if the girl or boy chooses it or they choose it, it is because they really lack self-love. It’s like money, if I don’t have money, I can’t lend you money, where do I get it if I don’t have it, love is exactly the same, I I can’t give you love, I can’t fall in love with anyone, even if I have a very strong need for love, but no. Precisely because I have that need, I cannot give you anything, the only person who can fill that void is you, at that moment miracles begin to arrive in your life, then wonderful things arrive, and love arrives, and beautiful things arrive like my two miracles. I insist, miracles happen and I say it because I am a walking test, I am living proof of what I am telling you.

-In the show they are going to look for love, man with woman, man with man and woman with woman, what happens if someone comes first for a man and then for a woman?

Angelica Vale: Oh, I don’t know! … I would tell you, ‘how strong’, because if you like men you don’t like women, But right now with this roll that I fall in love with the person and not with sex, and who knows. Maybe it’s okay, I have no idea what will happen, what I do know, I do not know if we will do it in the first season, I hope we achieve it, having a gay partner, it would be great because we are all looking for love.

Angelica Vale. Photo: Mezcalent

-What did you discover in the rehearsals and in what they have been recording that you did not think that a show of this type had? What prejudice did you fall?

Angelica Vale: I thought they weren’t serious about looking for love, and no, yes there are many people who are really looking for love, who need it, and I say right now we are much more open, the new generations are much more open to finding love, it may no longer matter even onlineYou don’t know yourself and you have a plan date, and this is almost the same, nothing more than television, and it’s okay, then it feels much more beautiful.

-In the Univision Upfront they announced that ‘Tu Cara Me Suena 2’ is coming, does this mean that we will not see you there or does one thing have nothing to do with the other?

Angelica Vale: One thing has nothing to do with the other, everything is discussed. Before signing with Estrella TV, we were very clear with Univision because it is something we already had, a commitment that we had before, and we knew that ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’ wanted to return. I hope they call me again, because there is nothing signed, I hope they do not mind, but for my part I will return, it is a project that I adore. Another where they treated me divinely, where I had a great time, where I had fun like crazy.

-What do you say to the public that, like you at the time, does not believe in this type of show and that perhaps they still have prejudices with Estrella TV, but they want to see you?

Angelica Vale: That you are going to have fun, that we are doing a show with a lot of love, with all the good vibes, really with a lot of entertainment for you, He’s going to put a smile on their mouths, and maybe he’ll even make him gamble there with his family. And yes, Estrella Tv is changing, it is a family channel where I promise that they will have a great time.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANGÉLICA VALE IN VIDEO: