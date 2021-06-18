Angélica Vale excitedly received the news that she will have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame



Angelica Vale.

Photo: Angélica Vale / Courtesy

Angelica Vale excited she received the news that she will have her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame… Something that is not only rare and difficult to achieve, but for her represents a triumph in her dream of being able to make a career in Spanish in the United States.

Within hours of receiving the news, even carried under the influence of her husband Otto Padrón so that the surprise is greater, We interview exclusively Angelica, who assures that this star was first dreamed by Wendy Nayeli, her beloved character in ‘Amigas y Rivales’ and that she is dedicated to Mexico.

-How did you get the news?

Angelica Vale: My husband told me that they were going to give my mother a special mention, I was planning everything, He made me record a tour of the station where we were, saying that my mom was going to have this special mention on the ‘Hollywood Walk Of Fame’, I’m already sitting, and Suddenly when I heard my name the first thing I did was start to cry, and I turned to say to my husband: “I hate you, I hate you”, which obviously meant “I love you” … I said ‘he gave you’ because he didn’t tell me, because it was a surprise, because I started crying, the emotion won me over, and because I imagine he had to do with this … I have been crying, laughing, it has been an impressive day, I have the video, I will post it on my Youtube channelI’m really excited and very happy, I still can’t believe it.

-What did you feel at that moment when you heard your name?

Angelica Vale: I was very, very emotional, they gave me many feelings and I wanted to cry, because One believes that when people work in Spanish, people who speak English do not appreciate it, they do not look at us… I know how difficult it is to get a star, I know that many people in your folder who sit on that committee go through, there are many heads that think and decide who gets the stars that year … When I heard my name it gave me a lot of emotion because I said: “someone is looking at my work, someone knows who I am”… I felt very grateful and very happy.

What does this star mean to you?

Angelica Vale: It is the cherry or a floor of the cake of my entire career, which I never imagined would arrive, and it is also a celebration of all the years that I have been working here, how difficult it is to run a career in Spanish here in the United States. It’s a wonderful recognition, and Knowing that American people know the effort you are making in Spanish, it feels very nice, it is a very special recognition.

–If you close your eyes, open them and see yourself in front of your star, what do you think?

Angelica Vale: I’m going to a great memory … I remember Emilio La Rosa and ‘Friends and Rivals’… I remember in 2000, 21 years ago, having come to record the beginning of the novel in Los Angeles, record Wendy Nayeli putting her hands on a star, imagining it was her star, and I remember perfect having had the same dream as Wendy Nayeli and saying: “one day, one day I’m going to make it.”… And it makes me want to cry because I remember that moment so much, Wendy Nayeli got her star.

-Who do you dedicate this star to?

Angelica Vale: This star is dedicated to my grandmother because I love her, because obviously without her I wouldn’t be who I am today, and to Mexico, my country, because if I have a career in the United States like the one I have today, it is thanks to Mexico.

-Who do you want to be by your side on the day of the ceremony?

Angelica Vale: I want to be next to my mother, my children, my husband, and George Clooney and Robert Downey Jr., but I don’t know if I’m going to invite them, I don’t want anyone to overshadow me (laughs).

-If you could choose where your star is located, who would you like as a neighbor?

Angelica Vale: I would love to be next to my mom’s, but I wouldn’t say no to Robert Downey Jr.