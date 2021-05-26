Angélica Vale confesses the complex that a soap opera left her

Angelica Vale, like many women, has battled against ideals of beauty. Although she looks good, there was something in her mind that did not allow her to be calm and it was being overweight, a stigma that she carried since she was part of a soap opera in which she played a girl with eating problems and who was looking for everyone. it costs to lose pounds. Today, at 45, the daughter of Angelica Maria, revealed that her role in the melodrama not only made her think that she was overweight, but her fans also stuck with that idea over the years.

In the late 90s, Angélica Vale, Aracely Arámbula, Michelle Vieth Y Laisha wilkins They became the girls of the moment for their leading role in Dreamers. The also daughter of Raúl Vale gave life to Julieta Ruíz, but her role went beyond the screen.

“I think I have always had a fat complex, because the complex and fame have always made me more fat than I have been, all for a soap opera, mind you, everything for the soap opera of ‘Soñadoras'” commented the actress to his mother, “he said through social networks.

“I’ve had that problem of ‘fame’ all because of a Soñadoras telenovela where I was bulimic, then I kept saying ‘I’m fat’, ‘I’m fat’, ‘I’m fat’, I think people It was left to him that Angélica Vale is fat and there she stayed. But if she went out there in a bikini ”, she explained.

That idea of ​​wanting to be perfect was already something that rang in his head when he was younger trying to get a role in soap operas.

“When I was growing up, I had weight problems, I didn’t feel pretty. I would come with a producer or from a production company and before starting a soap opera they told me ‘you have to lose weight’ and I had many complexes about it, so that’s why I tell them: perfection is an inside thing to go out ”, she assured for the girls who identify with her.

The time you gained weight and it was not difficult to lose it

Angelica understood that it was all about an idea in her mind rather than reality. “I have always had a fat complex, because I think it has always been more complex and fame that have made me as fat as I have been,” he understood after a long time.

