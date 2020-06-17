Angélica Rivera would manipulate El Güero Castro to get prothagic | Instagram

The former first lady of Mexico, Angélica Rivera would return to the soap operas and they indicate she would do so with the help of the father of her children, the producer Jose Alberto, better known as The Güero Castro.

To achieve their objective, they point out that Rivera He would manipulate the producer into helping him return to the producing house again.

According to what a well-known magazine assures, after his marked time in politics, Angelica Rivera planned his return to television in the remake of « The stepmother« But she did it once again thanks to the help of her husband, the famous producer and father of her daughters, El Güero ‘Castro.

This, was assured by a source close to the actress who reveals that in the 2019, the former first lady and actress would have been rejected by the television, since her image was totally stained by her 6 years as the president’s ex-wife, Enrique Peña Nieto.

After going out to the light that bought a millionaire home and about the farce that was their marriage they left very bad stop to the artist, same as before politics was an actress with a certain weight in the soap operas.

Now, the magazine Tv Notas, assures that since the recent rapprochement with his ex-husband, Rivera had planned everything and would be manipulating him to give him protogonics in Televisa.

Yes, the executives told her that it was not the time for her return, so when she proposed to play the villain of the new version of Cuna de lobos, they told her to wait for her image to improve, « he said. the fountain.

For this reason, the exactrix began to take up social networks and upload photos, videos with her three daughters introducing herself as a loving mother and adding to Castro to simulate a « beautiful family » what they point out, it has worked for him and above all, after the relaunch of the soap opera « Distilling Love ».

After realizing this, the actress started pressing Televisa to get the opportunity.

She insisted that they try it with an important role, because according to her, they will realize that although people dismiss it as the worst, people have a short memory and that even the worst person with a good character can win the Mexican love. And for this he has made El Güero Castro, who is still in love with her, insist with the executives that he wants to do a project with her, « said the source.

Apparently the exactrix He has not had to exert much effort with his ex-partner, since according to the magazine, he states that the producer is still in love with « Seagull« Because he does everything she says to keep her happy.

Throughout the publication of Tv Notas, she exposes that Angélica seeks to ensure that the 2005 character played by Victoria Ruffo in the soap opera is for her.

The source hinted that Angelica Rivera she is a calculator, she knows that her ex-husband is one of the preferred and consented producers in Televisa and she’s taking advantage of it by telling him that he offered to do something with her.

He is very intelligent, first he used Peña Nieto and now his ex-husband, whom he left behind for the former president, « said the informant.

The supposedly close friend of Rivera he concluded assuring « that everything has been calculated and premeditated by Angelica and they have all fallen have positioned themselves on the board as planned. «

« The stepmother« , Has been one of the highest rated soap operas in the history of Televisa, so that this would mark his return to television, likewise, he points out, he has also manipulated the television station with tricks of a millionaire project on Telemundo so that they will pay him between 11 million pesos for his participation.