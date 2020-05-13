Your browser does not support iframes.

This year, due to the contingency due to the coronavirus pandemic that affects the world, Mother’s Day became different; Many celebrities spent this date away from their mothers, so they resorted to social networks to congratulate them, such was the case of Sofia Castro, who through his Instagram account, dedicated a nice message to Angelica Rivera and shared unpublished photos of her, with her sisters and with the exactrix.

That was how the former first lady of Mexico reappeared on that social network. Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, Sofia and her sisters Fernanda and Regina they fired their grandmother from this world, Doña Socorro, and on this special day for mothers they did not miss the opportunity to congratulate their mother.

The eldest daughter of the ex-partner of Enrique Peña Nieto He could not be by her side, but he held her at a distance and shared two intimate images, in which we see them very close. Along with the post she wrote, «My best friend, my accomplice, my mom. I am for you, thanks for absolutely everything. You are the strongest woman I know. I do have the best mom in the world. Happy mom day Be eternal. I love you with all my soul”.

The publication of Sofía, 23, caused a stir among the million followers she has on her social profile and who gave her more than 88,000 likes and hundreds of messages congratulating the protagonist of «Destilando Amor», who has stayed away from the public eye in recent months.

Although he does have an Instagram account, his profile is private and his publications, and reactions can only be seen by his followers, among them, of course, are his three daughters: Sofía, Fernanda and Regina.

Although she is not very active in this social network, «La Gaviota» did react to the message of her eldest daughter and commented, «I love you». The comment of the 50-year-old Mexican caused agitation among the fans of Sofia who, immediately, left her several messages questioning her about when they will be able to see her again on the television screen and saying that they missed her, in addition to highlighting her beauty.

Photo: Instagram / sofia_96castro

In addition to the message and photos that she published in her feed, Sofía shared some snapshots of her childhood that were accompanied by phrases such as, “Thank you for everything mom” and “I love you with all my soul. You are the most beautiful thing there is ».

But, Sofía was not the only daughter of Rivera who dedicated a congratulation to him on the networks, Fernanda Castro also shared a beautiful postcard next to her mom, who accompanied with a message full of love, “You are my everything.”

For the first time since she opened her Instagram profile, Fernanda published a snapshot with her mother, which made this post one of the most special on her account.

Thanks to a publication that Fernanda shared, we know that Angélica, her two youngest daughters and her mother, Doña Maria Eugenio HurtadoThey are quarantining together.

On the other hand, and in the footsteps of her sisters, Regina Castro also used this medium to express how much she loves her, «Happy day to the best mom in the world. I love you”.

The youngest of the family posted an album with seven photos and amazed with the images in which, in addition to showing how big she is, she also showed the great similarity she has with her mom, who apparently is inseparable.

Although the daughters of José Alberto «El Güero» Castro They did not detail how they celebrated their mother, Fernanda published on Sunday night that he was with her enjoying at home.

“We are watching a series and I laugh, because my mother, my grandmother and Regina are fighting from all points of view,” he wrote in one of his stories.

