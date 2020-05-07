Angélica Rivera: Her daughter sends an emotional message for her first million followers | Instagram

Angélica Rivera: Her daughter sends an emotional message for her first million followers. Sofia Castro She has become an influencer so she has not hesitated to thank her followers for the support and interest they have given her during this time.

Sofía Castro has decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and enter the show business for a while so it is not surprising that there are many followers who remain very attentive to the career of the young woman daughter of Angélica Rivera and the most relevant news that he shares in his social networks.

That is why Sofía Castro has reached her first million followers in your official account Instagram, which makes her very happy and excited, for this reason she has decided to send a nice message of thanks to all those who care about her career and give her support.

Thank you for supporting me in everything, for following my follies and my work that is always for you ✨ I am very excited that so many beautiful people follow me and can share a little piece of me around here

Sofía Castro maintains a good relationship with her followers, so with this publication she has promised them to stay more active, and has even asked them for recommendations for future publications asking them what they would like to see on their account.

And is that Angélica Rivera’s daughter He has known how to take advantage of his social networks, in addition to sharing joys and sorrows with his followers, and both Sofia Castro like his sister Fernanda Castro, have become a trend, in addition to being the most wanted celebrities on the internet at present.

