Angélica Rivera had the illusion of getting married, says ‘El Güero’ Castro

About his romance with the former first lady of Mexico, the soap opera producer said that they were “14 years of boyfriends, my first two daughters were born, Sofia Y Fernanda; then we got married and he was born Regina“.

When asked if he received any pressure to marry Rivera, the brother of Veronica CastroHe confessed: “The reality is that it was an illusion of hers, I have never believed in marriage, the word commitment of ‘I want to be with you and I can be with you all my life’ was stronger.”

The Güero Castro assured that he was only married to Angelica by two years; since later the actress began her love story with Enrique Peña Nieto.

Jose Alberto He also revealed that during the actress’s marriage to the former president of Mexico, he was calm because he saw both Angelica as well as his daughters, although he confessed that the criticism they received from the political side bothered him.