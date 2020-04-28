The actress and former First Lady, Angelica Rivera, He returned to his social networks to send his condolences to Jose Alberto “el Güero” Castro after his mother, Socorro Castro Alba, passed away last weekend.

Rivera used an alternate profile on the Instragram social network to send a simple message to his ex-partner and father of his three daughters. Since the separation between Angélica Rivera and former President Enrique Peña Nieto, “La Gaviota” has been very close to “El Güero” Castro despite the fact that she declared that they were only close “for the well-being of her daughters”.

Angélica Rivera’s alternate account was released by her daughter, Sofía Castro, who mentioned the profile in her account on the same social network. For her part, Sofia sent a dedication to her grandmother, in which she mentions that “a piece of her life went with her”, and he regretted that he had not been able to have contact with his body due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prohibits direct contact with the deceased.

Despite having been separated for more than ten years, the relationship between José Alberto Castro and Angélica Rivera has tightened in recent months. They were seen together in a rehearsal of “Look Who Dances” where Sofía Rivera participated and, although the singer has come to deny that her parents have resumed the relationship, They have been seen in activities together, such as spontaneous outings and even shared vacations.

“On Saturday to the general rehearsal they accompanied me, my greatest engine, my strength and to whom I owe practically everything I am. Thank you mom and dad for being my fans, for being the best dads in the world and for never releasing my sisters and me. Thank you, I always LOVE YOU INFINITE “, she wrote on that occasion, in which she appears smiling while her parents hug her.

The death of Mrs. Socorro Castro was handled in a discreet and intimate way due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which have limited pedestrian circulation to a minimum. Mrs. Castro was veiled in the western area of ​​Mexico City and her remains were deposited in the Spanish Pantheon.

Sofría Castro referred to the death of her grandmother on her Instagram profile with the following: “My grandmother Coco, she so unique, left yesterday and took a little piece of my soul along with her … she was the best grandmother who could touch me, you cannot imagine what I consented toa, whenever my parents left us at her house it was endless laughter, we played all kinds of things and won the best thing to walk in her heels and so I can continue with a thousand and one more stories, because her grandchildren were everything to her ”

On the other hand, Actress Verónica Castro and her son, singer Cristian Castro, published a video together in which they said goodbye to the family matriarch. Although individually, the author of “Azul” has not published anything specific regarding the death of Mrs. Socorro.