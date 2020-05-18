Angélica Rivera balconies her daughters and smears them with flour. | Instagram Special

Angélica Rivera balconies her daughters and smears them with flour, the moment was captured on social networks although again, he did not show his face, his voice could only be heard while the faces of his daughters Sofia, Fernanda and Regina they were filled with flour.

It was in the last mothers day, when Angelica Rivera she saw her home fill with light and color with the arrival of her daughters. Sofia Castro and Fernanda Castro they had carried out a strict quarantine at a distance from their mother, but they made a quick trip to meet her and spend time with her family.

While, Sofia Castro and Fernanda Castro have enjoyed great popularity on social networks, now his sister Regina Castro comes out of anonymity to complement the circle, while his famous mother, Angelica Rivera, continues with a private profile, respecting the recess of public activity after concluding her work as First Lady of Mexico.

And it is that in days gone by, the daughters of Angelica Rivera They had to say the last goodbye to their grandmother, Doña Socorro Castro, mother of their father, producer José Alberto Castro. Although it was recommended to avoid meetings, it is understandable that the young women wanted to be with the woman who gave them life.

Since the beginning of the week, it was observed that Angelica Rivera He did not skimp on spoiling his daughters and did various beauty treatments such as pedicures, eyelashes, massages and more. Although in recent years he lived in luxury, after a life in front of the cameras he learned several things that he puts into practice today.

The cherry on the cake was the video that Fernanda Castro shared a few minutes ago on Instagram, where Angélica Rivera is heard asking a series of questions, while her three daughters, Sofia Castro, Fernanda Castro and Regina Castro, they respond smearing his face with flour and holding hands.

The video became a trend in networks and showed that before fame and anything else, the family comes first. So much Angelica Rivera how their daughters they sounded happy and very funny.

