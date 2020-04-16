Angélica María worried about her age affirms that she is leaving

Known as “The Bride of Mexico” Angelica maria she mentioned in an interview “I’m leaving, I’m leaving” is concerned about her 75 years old.

Currently she is sheltered in her house taking care of herself and sending all contact with the outside because if she became ill due to her age it could be something very dangerous.

She mentioned that she wanted to see her grandchildren grow, for this reason she is taking great care of herself, the actress and singer tries to have everything under control, however there are certain factors that she cannot control one hundred percent.

And is that currently everything Mexico and the world is experiencing a pandemic that, in truth, could be said to be cleaning the world, since its own planning is recovering from the passage of humans and nature is doing its own work to breathe.

“I was very scared and I got to isolate myself at my house for 15 days in case I was ill. I can’t catch it, I’m 75 years old and I’m leaving,” said Angélica María.

My precious children: I wish with my soul that what we are going through, makes us value what we have, where we live and who we are. With love and respect, we will achieve a better world. Take care of yourselves very, very much! – Angelica Maria (@angelicamaria)

April 12, 2020

The actress commented that she was in Mexico, currently lives in Los Angeles United States She returned to her home and immediately closed borders, she had left at 7 am and by 12 am they had already closed.

“I still don’t want to leave, I want to see my grandchildren grow up, you know, the illusions of all the grandparents” the actress finished.

The situation you are currently facing the whole world with the contingency of the coronavirus has stopped much of the planet, which is immersed in a pattern that until now is unknown when it will end and how it will continue to advance after this.

That is why we must abide by the recommendations made by the authorities and health specialists and our government because if this is not the case, this virus will continue to grow and will have no end.

.