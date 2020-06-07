Angélica María could be bankrupt, without savings or work | Instagram

The Mexican actress Angélica María seems to be getting worse with her economic situation, because now that he has no job or savings, could be bankrupt, something that would be really terrible.

As you know, Angélica María is a mexican cinema icon and renowned singer of the first era of rock and roll here in Mexico, being idolized by millions of Mexicans.

But now, after the crisis which has passed most of the world, the actress talked about how her economy is currently.

It was in an exclusive interview for Come the Joy, where the Televisa actress spoke for her and for many other actors who suffer from lack of work.

This is how he confessed that he is going through moments extremely complicated since their savings are about to end due to lack of work.

On the other hand, Angélica pointed out that she is Raising funds to support theater workers after her daughter, Angélica Vale, was criticized on social media for asking for donations for the actors and members of the Broadway production.

I already ran out of savings because here is the very difficult thing. The United States, Los Angeles is very expensive, “he revealed.

In this way, the singer confessed to carrying all the quarantine without working reason why its economy at the moment is really bad and it was called not to be a millionaire.

I’m snapping my fingers. It didn’t go bad for me in the race, but I’m not a millionaire woman. So, I hope that somehow there are solutions and to be able to work soon, “said Maria.

However, her good heart is not lacking, since she assured that if she could have helped her more if she had had a association, because the actors are living in poverty and misery.