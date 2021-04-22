Angélica María and her daughter break the silence and talk about Enrique Guzmán, Frida Sofía’s grandfather

Angélica María and Angélica Vale point out that Enrique Guzmán has always been very respectful to them and their family, although they did not want to express an opinion on the statements of Frida sofia, who claims he received abuse from his grandfather at the age of 5.

“The truth is that we cannot comment because we have no idea what happened or what they are saying,” exclaims Raúl Vale’s daughter. “Because we are not aware of the gossip either,” adds Angélica María.

“I love Enrique Guzmán very much, He has always been a wonderful being with me, not just with me but with my children, it is the only thing we know ”, completes Vale.

“With me too and respectful all my life. I have known him since I was 17 years old and he was always respectful ”, asserts the“ Mexican Bride ”. Mother and daughter announce their first streaming concert “Angelicales”, which will be available on May 8 through Ticketmaster Live to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Yes, we are going to take a musical tour of my mom’s songs, to which I am very fond of,” says Vale. “How I love it when my daughter starts singing with me. I always wanted to sing with someone and not be a soloist, always; now my daughter gives me the pleasure ”, adds Angélica.

The concert was recorded a couple of weeks ago, when the actress suffered some discomfort from the Covid-19 vaccine while on stage.

“They had just given me the vaccine and I already had a cold, a dream, a heaviness, a horrible thing. They put it on me the day before, so I ‘cut it off now!’

In addition, the singers anticipate that during their presentation there will be a small debut and it seems that it is Vale’s daughter, Angélica Masiel. “It will be a cherry on the cake, you have to see it because it was little. It was there, as well as I will understand, like when I went to see my mother at the shows, this is how the other one was, like this with her little dress seeing us wanting to go in ”, the impersonator says proudly.

“He wasn’t prepared or anything, he just got in,” concludes the proud grandmother.

Enrique Becker’s family has revealed what caused the death of the actor of “How says the saying”