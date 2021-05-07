Angélica María and Angélica Vale will sing to Mexican moms – El Sol de México

Angélica María and Angélica Vale for the first time together in their streaming debut will offer their solo hits and a duet in the musical show Angelicales, under the baton of musical director Pepe Zavala, who traveled to Los Angeles for the recording, which takes place on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

On May 8 and 10, the singers (mother and daughter) will remember the late Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, who composed the song Eddy, Eddy a La novia de América.

There will also be, “a debut, from my fourth daughter Angeliquita, she couldn’t help but go on stage and sing with us,” reveals Vale.

Morris Gilbert was the host of the virtual conference together with Fran Escárcega, producers of the Acústicos de teatro concept, which las Angélicas premiere on the digital platform as well as with the accompaniment of Latino musicians living in Los Angeles, California, who lately lack work live and in person due to the pandemic.

“They premiere the first theater acoustic for which they take a tour of their music from both and later there will be the same concept with the talent we have of our musical works, little by little more streaming will come out,” reports Morris.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

For her part, Angélica Vale is pleased to interpret her eighties and 90s songs that appeared on radio and television, while Angélica María expressed that the show could have been longer. However, “I had just been vaccinated for Covid-19, so my arm hurt, I was sleepy, my head hurt and I had to take four pills for the discomfort and it was still very good, but not very long.”

Angelicales in concert by streaming will be broadcast on Saturday, May 8 and Monday, May 10 to celebrate Mexican moms.