Angelica Fuentes was one of the main stakeholders in showing off the new Mazatlan Stadium to bring football to that place. However, himself Amaury Vergara it would have prevented – in private – its objective and, even, it would have been a participant of his veto in Liga MX.

According to information from ESPN, the son of Jorge Vergara (ex-husband of Fuentes) took care of the above weeks before voting to cancel the rise and fall in Mexico. It should be noted that Mazatlán is the most touristic city in Sinaloa, a situation for which the State was looking for a team of first or second division in said space.

Angelica Fuentes I was prepared to own the club and the project. However, the picture would have fallen when the owner of Chivas. ESPN informs that the talks between the board and the President of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla, were cordial and formal; However, Amaury Vergara He would have prevented such an agreement because of the problems he had with his late father. Furthermore, this veto would extend to who will partner with her for future projects.

After this, and after the support that Vergara kept with the owners of Liga MX, Angélica Fuentes he had no other choice but to leave the negotiations with Mazatlán. In addition, ESPN assures that, although they have publicly invited businessmen to join the League, Jorge Vergara’s ex-wife remains on the negra blacklist ’.

Despite this, the source in question notes that Angelica Fuentes I could return to soccer without Amaury Vergara stop him. This is because the inheritance that Jorge left would involve the daughters they had together; that is, Chivas and the Stadium where he plays at home.

