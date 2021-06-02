ANGELES LAKERS VS PHOENIX SUNS

The Phoenix suns face Los Angels lakers, in game number 3 the Playoffs this season of the NBA.

The team of Phoenix suns, was victorious before the Angels lakers in game number 4 of the series and matched it in the Playoffs of the NBA.

Active Suns roster:

Dario Saric, Langston Galloway, Cameron Johnson, Devin Booker, E’Twaun Moore, Jalen Smith, Jevon Carter, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul, Ty-Shon Alexander, Torrey Craig, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne

Injured players of the Suns:

Chris Paul (Day to Day – Shoulder): Paul is listed as LIKELY for Thursday’s game (May 27).

Abdel Nader (Away – Knee): Nader underwent a procedure on his right knee and remains out indefinitely, according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

Active Lakers roster:

Jared Dudley, LeBron James, Markieff Morris, Ben McLemore, Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso, Dennis Schroder, Talen Horton-Tucker, Marc Gasol, Devontae Cacok, Alfonzo McKinnie, Kentavious Caldwell -Papa, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis.

Lakers injured players:

Anthony Davis.

10:00 PM Dominican Republic time.

9:00 PM Mexico time.

10:00 PM United States time.